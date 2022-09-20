Otava announced that it has migrated compliance management software and consulting firm Total Compliance Tracking (TCT) to its Managed Azure Cloud platform. TCT provides businesses, consultants, service providers and compliance assessment firms with software and consulting solutions that simplify compliance management.

Reliable, secure, and compliant environment

When TCT identified a need to add new hosting compliance certifications required by a growing number of organizations and assessors, it turned to its secure, compliant hosting partner, Otava. Otava’s people-centered approach brought the team and purpose-built technology plan together seamlessly.

Otava migrated TCT’s entire infrastructure, including its production, demo, and test environments, from its data centers to its Managed Azure Cloud platform within a weekend. The Otava Cloud solution now provides TCT with a reliable, secure, and compliant environment that allows the company more flexibility to grow and expand its services.

In addition to the Managed Azure solution, Otava continues to provide TCT with several supporting security services, including Backup, DRaaS, File Integrity Management (FIM), Central Logging, Intrusion Detection System/Intrusion Prevention System (IDS/IPS), Managed Firewall, Antivirus, and Vulnerability Scanning (both external and internal).

Helping its customers without distraction

The combination of complementary security solutions, all backed by Otava, means that TCT has a single partner for hosting solution management and assistance with numerous requirements of their existing certifications and support.

Jason Pohlman, Public Cloud Sales and Solutions Director, Otava said,

« Otava and TCT have a strong relationship that goes back many years. We were thrilled to have the opportunity to collaborate on a solution that leverages our expertise in cloud infrastructure management and provides the support and features TCT needs to advance its business. With our Managed Azure solution, TCT has immediate new opportunities they can focus on pursuing. We always aim to empower what’s possible and are proud to be part of TCT’s success. »

TCT’s adoption of the new Managed Azure solution has provided a strong platform for long-term growth and success. Together, Otava and Azure offer all the key features and management capabilities that TCT needs to serve clients now and into the future.

Otava provides added value in its maintenance of many important certifications such as PCI, SOC, ISO, and HIPAA, and expertly manages the Azure environment. The full solution, including complementary services, provides confidence and peace of mind so that TCT can focus on growing its business and helping its customers without distraction.