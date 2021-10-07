Otava has strengthened its commitment to its customer-centric approach with the promotion of Cyndi Lyon to Chief Experience Officer. In this newly created role, Lyon is focused on clients’ end-to-end journey with Otava. She is a key contributor to the overall experience with an emphasis on continuous improvement to achieve the highest levels of customer satisfaction.

Part of a growing movement

Otava is part of the growing movement among global organizations placing greater emphasis on user experience. As Chief Experience Officer, Lyon joins the ranks of other like-minded organizations such as Amazon and Netflix that have experience executives building loyalty across its customers and employees.

As Chief Experience Officer, she is responsible for crafting the optimal customer experience through innovation, process improvement, and organizational development. Cyndi Lyon, Chief Experience Officer of Otava said:

“Otava’s differentiation is its focus on its people and customer-first approach. Many larger cloud technology providers don’t offer direct access to skilled technical support which can be challenging for growing businesses with legacy systems and limited resources. I am fortunate to be working with this outstanding organization that highly values the customer experience start to finish. We intend to set the standard for our customer’s cloud journey and build a true center for customer experience excellence.”

To deliver exceptional client experiences, Lyon oversees the marketing and communications, product management, platform development, and customer success functions within the organization. Lyon’s career spans more than 25 years with a focus on processes, efficiency and customer experience. Since joining Otava and the senior leadership team in 2018, Cyndi has participated in roles including Director of Service Delivery, and most recently, Vice President of Operations.

From city planning to Otava

Prior to joining Otava, Lyon was the Director of Professional Services with Foresee where she set the onboarding strategy for customers and developed the professional services Architect’s Consultants team and product offerings. Earlier, she was a City Planning Director in Romulus Michigan, where she established the city’s first Planning Department and was integral in creating the Detroit Region Aerotropolis, a four-community, two-county public-private economic development consortium.

Lyon has been certified by the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP) and holds VMware and Veeam sales professional certifications. She is based in Otava’s Ann Arbor, Michigan, office and holds an honors Bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University.

