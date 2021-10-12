Custom and compliant hybrid cloud solutions provider, Otava announced the promotion of TJ Houske to Vice President of Operations and Solutions Engineering. In his new role, he will be responsible for directing the company’s Operations, Solutions Architecture, Deployment, Service and Support, Security, Internal IT, and Product Engineering teams.

22 years of leadership experience

Houske was selected for his new role for his results-oriented focus, and his ability to build lasting client relationships and create positive outcomes. He held senior and executive leadership roles in engineering, architecture, and strategic business development for 22 years as CTO, CISO, IT director, consultant, entrepreneur, and the head of the technical support teams as Otava’s Director of Support Operations.

In his new role, he will be focused on continuous alignment and improvement of customer experience with organizational efficiencies. He will also oversee multiple key areas including solution design and technical support to product innovation and automation. TJ Houske, Vice President of Operations and Solutions Engineering at Otava said,

“The recent acquisition of NewCloud propels Otava into its next chapter of innovation, service, and growth, all driven by and for the customer. It is exciting to be part of this talented team that is dedicated to solving the complexities of the cloud journey. I am energized by the opportunities that come with bringing people and organizations together to create lasting success.”

