Custom and compliant cloud solutions provider Otava and trusted government IT solutions provider Carahsoft Technology announced a new partnership. The agreement allows Carahsoft to serve as Otava’s Master Government Aggregator, showcasing its complete portfolio of compliant hybrid private cloud hosting services, disaster recovery, cloud backup, managed security, and colocation services to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s National Association of State Procurement Officials, OMNIA Partners, and The Quilt contracts and the company’s reseller partners.

Easy to manage hybrid cloud hosting

Otava aligns with Carahsoft’s partnership with VMware, as a VMware Premier Partner. Otava’s Gen3 Cloud platform includes VMware Cloud Director and vSphere. The company’s portfolio of compliant solutions, coupled with a hands-on consultative approach to design, deployment, and ongoing client care, simplifies the cloud transformation journey. John Bourjaily, Director of SLED Sales for Otava said,

“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, the trusted name in government IT. Our hybrid IT solutions portfolio helps State, Local and Educational organizations quickly, efficiently and easily ramp up productivity and results while ensuring data protection and compliance. By joining forces with Carahsoft, we will be able to not only reach, but also assist more Public Sector organizations in their efforts to advance their cloud and colocation directives. We understand the very real challenges facing public sector organizations, and Otava’s cloud-based solutions help them to move into hybrid IT by allowing them to dedicate their IT teams to other key areas, which maximizes their budget and resources.”

