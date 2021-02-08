Secure and compliant cloud solutions provider Otava has been selected by Evans Distribution Systems to protect its data and keep its systems running without disruption through its busiest shipping season and year-round.

To maximize internal data center staff

Otava’s suite of managed cloud offering helps Evans to maximize internal data center staff while ensuring optimal uptime and availability. In addition to Otava’s compliant virtual cloud service, Evans Distribution Systems’ environment also offers both Cloud Backup and Otava-managed Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS).

Michael Franklin, Ph.D., Director of IT, Evans Distribution Systems, said,

“Otava’s hybrid cloud solutions are fully managed by their team of experts, which gives us the confidence that we will avoid any potential costly disruption to our business and frees us up to focus on delivering excellent service to our customers. For businesses like ours that operate around the clock and in multiple time zones, having Otava on board as an extension of our IT team is essential. With the migration complete, we look forward to gaining valuable efficiency, productivity and reliability with Otava’s cloud.”

These services provide failover and recovery for 20 servers running shipping production, billing operations and other critical internal systems.

