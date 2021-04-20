Secure and compliant hybrid cloud solutions provider Otava announced significant enhancements to its Partner Program including a new partner portal, featuring deal registration and management, 150 co-brandable enablement tools, dedicated marketing campaign assistance and trainers. The new benefits complement Otava’s existing white label and wholesale program which allows partners to utilize their company name instead of Otava’s and control pricing margin and 1st call operational support.

The advancements are designed to make it easy for service providers to deliver and manage compliant and customizable cloud, data protection, security, and colocation solutions to their customers. Otava resources, including sales and solutions architects, serve as extensions of its partners’ teams to help drive success and make it easier to develop and close deals. The entire partner lifecycle is designed to create long-term service provider relationships that support the advancement of business objectives through the benefits of cloud services.

Key features of the program include:

Enhanced white-label and wholesale options: The entire Otava portfolio is available to partners to sell and service under their own corporate brands. Partners maintain and control full client relationships with zero-conflict.

Expert resources for consultation and live support: Dedicated sales professionals, solutions architects, marketing staff and training resources, act as an extension of partner organizations to provide support and ensure success.

Low price commitment: To accelerate partners’ client growth, Otava is eliminating price from the decision-making process by beating quotes on comparable solutions.

Partner portal for centralized access to sales and training materials: Serves as a single pane of glass for every partner need, including co-branded content to help partners learn, sell and educate prospects. Houses deal with registration and protection, funding requests, enablement resources and private storage for critical documents.

Access to valuable partner ecosystem: Partners connect with a community that drives mutual growth through a variety of means ranging from referrals and affiliate programs to joint promotions and lead generation.

Leading cloud platform: Successful track record and 27-year history make Otava the market leader in compliant and fully customizable cloud solutions. Hybrid cloud, colocation, security, disaster recovery and backup solutions are available worldwide with guaranteed 100% uptime and flexible support and usage models. Partners benefit from Otava’s HIPAA, HITRUST, PCI-DSS, ISO 27001 and SOC 1,2 & 3 certifications that apply to cloud solutions and data centers.

