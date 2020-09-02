The largest European cloud provider OVHcloud announced the acquisition of the technology of EXTEN Technologies, which is a storage software company specializing in NVMe over Fabrics. OVHcloud stated that the company aims to build and offer the best performance/price block storage solution with the acquisition of EXTEN’s technology and team. EXTEN is a pioneer in NVMe Over Fabrics storage software with over 20 filed patents.

NVMe Over Fabrics

EXTEN’s disaggregated storage platform replaces local NVMe drives with flexible shared pools of fault-tolerant capacity, without reducing the performance. It allows high availability deployments for performance-critical workloads. OVHcloud also acquired OpenIO, leader of the Object Storage software technology. The company stated that these acquisitions demonstrate the OVHcloud’s ambition to create for its clients the best and most versatile storage offering available. EXTEN’s entire workforce which is recognized for their distinguished technical skills will integrate OVHcloud’s existing team of experts.