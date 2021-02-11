Elastisys announced OVHcloud as a partner to enable customers to access security-focused container services that are fully EU compliant. The partnership aims to address the increasing focus on security and data compliance. It will provide enterprise-grade Kubernetes security-focused container services that are fully EU compliant.

EU compliant

OVHcloud and Elastisys partnership will also allow businesses the freedom to choose how their containerized workloads are deployed across a mix of data centers, public and private cloud, and on-premise. It also extends Elastisys’ reach further in mainland Europe. The duo now offers cloud-native technologies including Kubernetes accessible through a large data center footprint. Robert Winter, CEO, Elastisys, said

“Leveraging OVHcloud’s feature-rich cloud allows us to serve our enterprise customers in sectors such as healthcare, education, public sector and financial services that are looking for a production-grade and security-hardened Kubernetes platform built for continuous compliance but also want to take advantage of modern cloud services like databases and analytics under European jurisdiction. Our customers care deeply about the security of their users’ data and often want to leverage a combination of our open source Compliant Kubernetes distribution and our managed services to deploy their containerized workloads in a seamless manner across a mix of data centers, public or private cloud and customers’ premises. OVHcloud is a great fit for this.”

