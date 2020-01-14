OVHcloud is working on a new support offering which will allow its customers access to support via a richer digital experience.

OVHcloud has announced that they are working on a richer digital support experience for their customers. The company claims to aim of this is to maintain the same level of high-quality support, and respond to a varying set of customer needs. OVHcloud’s plans include a chatbot that can answer the most frequently asked questions and proactively provide information in the event of a major incident.

Help Center

The Help Center OVHcloud has provided customers with a set of tools and solutions, especially in a new space, initially for our French customers. The Help Center is visited by more than 70,000 visits per month and a usage growth of more than 20%, month after month. This Help Center will be still improved and deployed at international at the end January 2020. It allows customers to easily find answers to the most frequently asked questions and a wide range of guides to help them configure and use OVHcloud solutions.

If the customers may not find answers they need, they can contact one of the agents directly on Livechat. The agent can then provide them with support, and identify an opportunity to improve our digital experience. OVHcloud has also announced that they are improving the experience for customers when they escalate incidents or requests via the OVHcloud Control Panel.

