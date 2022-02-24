OVHcloud announced that the company is extending its data storage solution portfolio with a new storage offering for unstructured data. The new solution combines high performance and scalability with a transparent and competitive pricing model. High Performance Object Storage meets the requirements of Big Data and artificial intelligence applications and it is suitable for e-commerce and streaming platforms.

High Performance Object Storage provides high-performance, highly scalable storage at a competitive price. OVHcloud’s new solution is designed for Big Data, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and applications that require high throughput and low latency.

High Performance Object Storage can store massive amounts of data and scale up quickly to one petabyte. The pricing model is $39 per terabyte per month, $0.015 per outbound gigabyte. API requests and private outbound traffic are included without any extra charge. High Performance Object Storage is fully available through the S3 API and the OVHcloud Customer Panel.