One of Europe’s largest cloud providers, OVHcloud announced that Stéphanie Besnier has joined the company from Agence des Participations de l’Etat, an agency that manages the French government’s strategic shareholdings. Besnier was the deputy CEO of the agency prior to her new role at OVHcloud.

Will join in the first quarter of this year

According to the announcement, Besnier will join the company in the first calendar quarter of 2023 and will be responsible for overseeing the financial teams, financial performance, financing, and investor relations, in the context of continued high growth for OVHcloud.

As a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and engineer at the Corps des Ponts et Chaussées, Besnier started her professional career in 2001 in London at BNP Paribas. After that, she held different positions in the French Ministry of Economy and Finance between 2003 and 2007.

Prior to her new role at OVHcloud, she served as Deputy CEO of the Agence des Participations de l’Etat, where she acted as interim director between June and September 2022. She also became a board member in May of 2021 appointed by the French State, of Safran, ENGIE, Orange, and of Air France-KLM. Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud said,

« We are delighted to welcome Stéphanie to OVHcloud. Her outstanding track record in finance and investment will be a great asset to us in continuing to develop the Group at a fast pace and in successfully executing our strategic plan. Stéphanie brings expert knowledge of strategic financial challenges and the best practices of successful large corporates. I join Octave, the Executive Committee, and all the employees in welcoming her. »