OVHcloud, the European cloud infrastructure provider in Canada since 2010, unveiled its new premier hosting private cloud product line. This new product line was designed to meet the performance, security, and isolation demand of large organizations. OVHcloud that has 10 years of expertise in the hosted private cloud business, provides organizations with robust, scalable, and highly automated infrastructure.

It integrates hardware and software

The company also has a wide range of certifications for both the financial and healthcare sector. All OVHcloud customers can have access to Hosted Private Cloud Premier around the world. With the integration of hardware and software, OVHcloud’s Hosted Private Cloud Premier product line offers a choice of new components including the latest generation of Intel CPUs. Moreover, OVHcloud’s customers can benefit from the integration, managed services support and consultation of an ecosystem of 800 certified OVHcloud Partner Program partners.

Advantages of Hosted Private Cloud Premier

A broader range of 7 standard hosts, complemented by 3 new hyper-converged host references that rely on VMware vSAN technology and range from 48GB to 768GB of RAM, for better performance and reduced latency, ideal for critical applications,

NFS datastores up to 36TB, providing storage capacity at an unmatched price-performance ratio that allows professionals to store data in the data centers of their choice (7 locations worldwide[2]) with confidence,

Private and public network access with more capacity – up to 25 Gbps to improve application performance,

A full range of VMware software: vCenter, vSphere version 6.7 (Enterprise Plus license), vSAN, and NSX. Hosted Private Cloud Premier also integrates VMware’s vRealize Operations brick at no additional cost to facilitate access to infrastructure monitoring and capacity planning. The Hosted Private Cloud offering is based on the foundation of VMware standards and guarantees total technological reversibility,

Simple, competitive and predictable pricing for customers to control their budget.

