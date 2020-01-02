OVHcloud announces its Object Storage clusters support for the Amazon S3 Application Programming Interface, S3 API.

Object storage is a static data storage solution that allows users to expand storage without having to add more hardware. The data hosted on object storage clusters should be exploitable via standard tools which are readily available on the market. This allows users to take their data out easily without technical constraints. AWS has democratized its own S3 solution is very valuable because it is now a market standard that can easily be consumed as a service. OVHcloud has in turn been able to provide the S3 API for its object storage solution. OVHcloud promotes a SMART cloud (Standard, Multi-local, Accessible, Reversible and Transparent).

S3 API

Amazon’s S3 API is the most common way in which data is stored, managed, and retrieved by object stores. The S3 API is a frontend API on top of the OpenStack Swift one.

To use the S3 API at OVHcloud, users need to get S3 credentials from Keystone which is the authentication module in OpenStack. This will provide the users with an Access Key ID and a Secret Key that can be used in the S3 tool. Once the credentials are acquired, users will be able to communicate with OVHcloud using the “language” of S3 and use OVHcloud’s Object Storage solutions. S3 API will verify the credentials and translate the users’ calls into Swift API in order to execute the requests.

Source: 1