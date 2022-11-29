OVHcloud is named as a “Major Player” in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Public Cloud Infrastructure as a Service 2022 Vendor Assessment. The IDC MarketScape evaluated 13 companies to assess strategies and capabilities.

Transparent pricing

IDC MarketScape report states,

« OVHcloud has attractive and transparent pricing (e.g., it does not bill for API calls). It also has valuable service adjacency given it also offers dedicated private servers, web hosting, and hosted private clouds. This helps make it a one-stop shop for companies still early in their journey to the public cloud, as they can start the transition with OVHcloud using older deployment models and then maintain the same commercial relationship if and when they decide to move those workloads. »

The report also noted,

« OVHcloud’s roots as a European service provider also puts the company in the catbird seat for conversations about sovereign cloud and data residency, and indeed, it has baked these factors into its development approach for years. It has also made sustainability a strong focus for many years. »

From a portfolio standpoint, the IDC MarketScape notes the recent investments made in building out software services higher up the stack in areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, databases, and container orchestrations, while continuing to court partners focused on commercial and open-source software to build its ecosystem.

Michel Paulin, CEO of OVHcloud said,

« We are pleased to be named as a Major Player by the IDC MarketScape for Worldwide Public Cloud IaaS .This assessment encourages us to further expand and accelerate our efforts in the field of PaaS to better meet our customers expectations all the while maintining our positioning at the forefront of a trusted cloud, but also as pioneer for sustainable infrastructure. »

Dave McCarthy, research vice president, cloud and edge infrastructure services at IDC said,

« As the only European-based cloud provider represented in the Worldwide Public Cloud IaaS MarketScape, OVHCloud is uniquely positioned to address the needs of customers in that region and beyond. The company’s investments in the areas of digital sovereignty and sustainability are well aligned to the requirements of global organizations. »