OVHcloud US, a global cloud provider, has expanded its wide array of storage solutions to keep up with the growing volume of data being generated and the demand for faster access to the data. OVHcloud High-Performance Object Storage gives customers five times more public bandwidth, ten times more internal bandwidth, and is twice as fast in terms of latency compared to the existing OVHcloud SWIFT object storage solution.

No need to implement multiple solutions

The new object storage offerings put customer needs first, as traditional block and file storage solutions are no longer able to handle the immense amount of data generated by new, demanding applications. Organizations are also adopting a cloud-native approach and OVHcloud US’ expanded offerings allow customers to scale as data grows without needing to implement multiple solutions.

Jeffrey Gregor, general manager of OVHcloud US said,

« As the amount of cloud native applications and data generated across the globe continues to explode, OVHcloud US customers have an edge with access to our highly scalable, reliable, high performance, and affordable storage solutions that seamlessly integrate with their workflows. We actively work alongside customers to find the best storage solutions for their needs and expand and improve our offerings accordingly. Thanks to our acquisition of OpenIO, our latest object storage solutions deliver high performance through the OpenStack API, S3 API, and OVHcloud control panel providing an optimized data experience. »

A highly scalable and reliable solution

OVHcloud High-Performance Object Storage combines reliability and performance and is optimized for big data applications, artificial intelligence, and high-demand computing workloads by providing high throughput and low latency. Aimed at the most demanding of modern applications, this solution was launched as a highly scalable solution for OVHcloud US customers which supports encryption and S3 Object Lock. Now available in both US East and US West coast OVHcloud data centers, customers can use high performance through the OpenStack API, S3 API, and OVHcloud Control Panel.

Standard Object Storage is now S3 compatible

To address customer data storage needs without performance constraints, OVHcloud US has launched Standard Object Storage. Customers can easily migrate data from any provider offering an S3-compatible API to OVHcloud, a fully reversible cloud, while seamlessly integrating within their existing workflows. Customer applications that manage content, such as images, data tables, and video, will benefit from erasure encoding.

« Our newly expanded object storage solutions help you choose the best storage options for your data needs, while at the same time meeting the requirements of complex, big data applications and high-demand computing workloads. OVHcloud US’ expanded object storage offerings will give our customers complete control of their data with transparent and competitive pricing. »