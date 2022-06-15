Global cloud provider, OVHcloud US announced that the company is forming a new partnership with Lenet, an end-to-end IT service provider for businesses operating in the United States. With the partnership, organizations will be able to migrate to the cloud in a cost-effective, flexible, and secure way.

Easier and more secure migrations

The duo, both members of the French-American Chamber of Commerce, will be able to seamlessly assist French-based companies that are entering or expanding across North America with OVHcloud US. OVHcloud US will act as the cloud provider and Lenet as the integrator.

Lenet also stated that the partnership will allow organizations to transition with flexibility while keeping costs low and predictable. Lenet aims to offer companies that are running on OVHcloud infrastructure and VMware a smooth transition to the same environment using OVHcloud’s Hosted Private Cloud solutions. Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager of OVHcloud US said,

« We’re proud to team up with a fellow French innovator and leading IT integrator to enable companies from SMBs to enterprises to migrate data to the cloud in a way that makes the lives of CTOs and CIOs easier. Migrating your organization’s infrastructure to the cloud is a great way to reduce cost, become more flexible, and keep you focused on growing your business. By using an alternative cloud provider like OVHcloud US, you can make a progressive and less risky transition possible by leveraging the best cloud solutions for each of your needs. Together with Lenet, companies across North America will have the choice to experience a truly open cloud with vertical integration, price predictability and transparency, and more importantly, flexibility. Change is now easier and more cost-effective than its ever been. »