Cloud provider, OVHcloud announced its managed Kubernetes Service. Kubernetes and OVHcloud’s Public Cloud service provides the ideal platform to build and operate scalable cloud-native applications with on-demand computing and storage. The company also takes care of managing the Kubernetes software stack, updating it with critical updates associated with bugs and security patches. Kubernetes also offers load-balancer and auto-scaling capabilities allowing developers to start small and then upgrade to more powerful instances.

Important features:

CNCF-certified managed Kubernetes offer – All of the components needed for Kubernetes to work are hosted and maintained by OVHcloud

Load Balancer and Pod Autoscaling – Have Kubernetes service delivered and worker nodes provisioned in minutes. Efficiently distribute traffic over multiple nodes via the OVHcloud Load Balancer

Persistent Volumes – Add persistent volumes to worker nodes, ensuring durability for application data

Simple, Easy-to-use Interface – Configure, add and delete nodes via the OVHcloud Control Panel

Role-based Access Control – Deploy services with specific levels of access

Multiple Versions and Upgrades – Choose from any of the latest three stable versions of Kubernetes when creating a cluster

Integration with OVHcloud’s vRack – Flexibility to expose cluster(s) services publicly, or through the OVHcloud private network

Jeffrey Gregor, General Manager of OVHcloud US said,

“The ability to deploy, manage, and scale consistent and secure-by-default Kubernetes instances on demand defines what it means to be cloud-native. The power of our managed Kubernetes in our Public Cloud environment allows teams to iterate faster, automate more aggressively, and exploit modern application-lifecycle paradigms. With an overwhelming amount of production applications expected to be cloud native within the next 18-24 months, this solution addresses the major challenges developers face in delivering superior software quickly.”

