Cloud-native application security testing solutions provider, Oxeye announced a $5.3 million seed financing round led by a seed-stage venture capital fund in Israel, MoreVC. i3 Equity Partners, and other cybersecurity-focused investors are also included in the funding round. With the funding, the company prepares to protect popular web applications with its cloud-native Application Security Testing.

Application security testing

Oxeye, headquartered in Israel, brings young cyber researchers and veteran experienced engineers and advisors together. Oxeye’s co-founders, Dean Agron and Ron Vider have more than 10 years of experience in the application and cloud security field. The company combines the abilities of cloud-native and building a structured solution to create a unified solution. The funding round will allow the company to complete the product development, increase the mindshare, and expand sales, marketing, and operations.

The beta version is designed for AppSec, Dev, and DevOps teams, allowing them to shift security left while accelerating development cycles, reducing friction, and eliminating risks. The new solution eliminates the challenges caused by the complex nature of modern architectures. Dean Agron, CEO and Co-founder of Oxeye said,

“Cloud-native is the de-facto standard for building new applications. This tectonic shift has a major effect on code vulnerabilities. These are no longer only flawed lines of code, but rather vulnerable flows stretching over multiple microservices and multiple infrastructure layers. With Oxeye, developers and AppSec professionals are promised the most prominent, automated, security testing platform across all important stages of software development to ensure apps are both operationally efficient and highly secure.”

