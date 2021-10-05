Carrier-class, on-demand connectivity provider for the enterprise cloud core, PacketFabric announced the acquisition of RStor. The privately held RStor, headquartered in California, is a cloud-based provider of data mobility solutions.

Hybrid and multi-cloud data mobility

PacketFabric’s NaaS platform orchestrates on-demand connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection. Its agile connectivity allows organizations to move at the speed of the cloud, digitally transforming business, and deliver superior digital experiences.

The combination of PacketFabric’s NaaS platform with RSTOR’s storage and data mobility services creating a compelling offering for organizations, and for global channel and technology partners. Dave Ward, CEO of PacketFabric said,

“Data is the currency of digital business success. The agility and velocity of data in motion is key to unlocking its value. But optimal data mobility across a cloud-based architecture requires two key ingredients–an agile network and super-positioned data infrastructure. By integrating RSTOR’s storage infrastructure and data mobility technology at the edge of PacketFabric’s carrier-class Network as a Service platform, we can help enterprises build an agile and high-performance cloud data core.”

