Two leading enterprise network service providers, PacketFabric and Unitas Global announced the intention to merge, subject to regulatory approval.

Lead investor Digital Alpha Advisors brought these companies together based on customer and market feedback to create an industry-leading platform.

The merger aims to extend the edge of network automation and flexibility to the enterprise, creating an Edge to Everywhere offering.

Expanded capabilities

PacketFabric is helping organizations to build new secure, private network fabrics to connect their core sites, cloud assets, and manage shifts in data gravity with its platform, PacketFabric Converge, which is designed for enterprise connectivity needs. The platform also orchestrates on-demand connectivity across colocation facilities, cloud providers, and private network interconnection.

Intelligent automation for business internet connectivity company, Unitas Global provides end-to-end network design, pricing, ordering, and visibility across more than one thousand mile networks and access over 50 million fiber-lit buildings. The company’s Unitas Nexus automation solution allows organizations to tap into the business internet experience, which is being delivered by the Unitas Reach network, extensive private peering services, and MIRO route optimization IP.

The expanded capabilities of PacketFabric eliminate the organizations’ need to own, manage and operate the communication foundation of their businesses. PacketFabric’s solution also allows an organization to design and control its own communication architecture without owning and operating any part of its network. Dave Ward, CEO of PacketFabric said,

« We are the only company that helps businesses shift from being reactive to proactive when it comes to the constant change of digitized operations. Our platforms enable a fundamental shift in the way to architect and operationalize a modern business. We enable a reimagination of simplified operations with real-time, on-demand automation, self-service, complete telemetry, and flexible consumption, applied to every aspect of business connectivity. We do this by fulfilling the promise of software-defined networking and AIOps via our cloud-native platforms. Not one other NaaS offer enables Edge to Everywhere through their platform, we believe this makes us the one true NaaS. »