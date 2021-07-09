PacketFabric, a provider of on-demand connectivity for the enterprise cloud core, launched multitenant reseller support within its award-winning Network-as-a-Service (NaaS) self-service portal. Reseller partners who want to offer their clients managed or self-service hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity services can benefit from this support.

Big step for aggressive growth

As multi-cloud architectures are on the rise, there is also an increase in multi-cloud spending. The PacketFabric NaaS facilitates developing their role as trusted advisors and seamlessly attaches private, secure, high-performance connectivity to their enterprise cloud offerings for channel partners and MSPs.

Kristen Wright, VP of PacketFabric Channel said,

“We’ve been working with industry-leading trusted-advisor partners like Avant, Bridgepointe, SADA, Spearhead, and CVE Technologies Group, and our technologies are powering some of the largest telecommunications and data center connectivity platforms in the U.S. We’ve more than doubled our partner-driven revenue this year, and we’re not stopping. The release of our multitenant reseller portal is another big step in our ongoing commitment to our partners’ success.”

According to the Flexera 2021 State of the Cloud Report, enterprises have almost entirely embraced multi-cloud, with 92 percent of survey respondents reporting adopting a multi-cloud or hybrid cloud strategy.

John Judd, Senior Cloud Architect from CVE Technologies Group, said,

“The PacketFabric reseller portal unlocks a world of on-demand data center, hybrid and multi-cloud connectivity services for partners to leverage as we assist enterprises in their cloud journey. We see this as a golden opportunity to make our customers more successful and grow our cloud and connectivity business.”

