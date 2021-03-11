Palo Alto Networks and Alkira announced that Koch Industries has deployed the combined offering of Alkira’s Cloud Services Exchange and Palo Alto Networks VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewalls to securely extend its enterprise infrastructure into the cloud. With the transformation, Koch Industries aims to respond quickly to its business needs across the globe.

Cloud Services Exchange and VM-Series Virtual Next-Generation Firewall

Koch Industries has deployed Alkira to rebuild parts of its cloud network backbone and transform its network infrastructure into a multi-cloud service on demand, which is fully integrated with Palo Alto Networks VM-Series virtual firewalls capable of protecting against advanced network-based threats. Palo Alto Networks Panorama also provides consistent security policy and firewall management across all Alkira deployed VM-Series instances. The solution can serve approximately 120,000 Koch employees doing business in more than 70 countries:

Through Alkira’s solutions, Koch can take advantage of high-speed, low-latency global network connectivity for remote users, remote sites, data centers, and one or more multiple public cloud environments with end-to-end network visibility, governance, and security provided by Palo Alto Networks VM-Series virtual firewalls. This enables Koch to securely make changes in the cloud network in minutes or hours vs. weeks or months.

The solution provides end-to-end policy enforcement with micro-segmentation, auto-scaling, and intelligent symmetric routing, and it is so intuitive to use that Koch can manage deployments with no assistance from the Alkira and Palo Alto Networks teams. Koch has been especially pleased with the autonomy from vendors, the speed at which they can now conduct IT business, and their ability to redeploy Koch cloud, network, and security resources to quickly address business priorities.

Muninder Singh Sambi, senior vice president, Product Management, Palo Alto Networks, said,

“Koch Industries is a great example of our approach to technology partnerships that enable our customers’ digital transformation. By integrating our best-in-class VM-Series virtual firewalls into the Alkira platform, we provide Koch Industries with a simpler, optimal solution to manage automated network security at scale and enforce consistent threat prevention policies across their complex cloud environment. This expands Koch’s ability and confidence to securely grow their cloud footprint while maintaining regulatory compliance around the world. We couldn’t be more excited about partnering with Alkira to provide these advanced capabilities within Koch Industries.”

See more Cloud Computing News