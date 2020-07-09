Palo Alto Networks expanding cloud hosting locations to the United Kingdom. The company’s expanded presence will allow its customer in the UK to be protected against attacks with prevention, detection, and response capabilities while simultaneously addressing their data sovereignty and privacy needs. Cortex XDR is a detection and response platform that allows users to stop sophisticated attacks by integrating their endpoint, network, and cloud data. With the new cloud hosting location, Cortex XDR customers based in the UK can now meet their data residency needs by storing Cortex XDR data within their geographical borders. Customers will also be able to collect, transform, and integrate their security data with Cortex Data Lake.

Cortex XDR, WildFire and Cortex Data Lake

The company also announced that data residency was a top priority for UK Wildfire customers, especially for those withing the public sector and other verticals with strict policies that restrict sensitive data from leaving the UK. These data residency needs are addressed by offering customers more control over the location of their data, with Regional WildFire Clouds. WildFire clouds also provide consistent malware detection and prevention capabilities. With the new cloud location, storage, distribution, and analysis of customer submissions can be configured to keep data within a defined region.