Palo Alto Networks and AWS announced the new Palo Alto Networks Cloud NGFW for AWS, a managed Next-Generation Firewall service that focuses on simplifying secure AWS deployment. Cloud NGFW for AWS is exclusively available on AWS. The new solution shifts the operational responsibility, which includes deployment, maintenance, availability, and scale, to Palo Alto Networks.

Security and simplicity

Palo Alto Networks Cloud NGFW is designed to bring together the protection with the simplicity that organizations are looking for.

Security:

Advanced URL Filtering uses deep learning to help stop zero-day web threats in real-time, while allowing applications to securely connect to legitimate web-based services.

Threat Prevention helps stop known vulnerability exploits, malware , and command-and-control communication.

App-ID reduces the risk of attack by controlling traffic based on patented Layer 7 traffic classification.

Cloud Native Ease of Use:

Easy to deploy : Cloud NGFW can be procured in AWS Marketplace, and then quickly set up and integrated with AWS services, enabling further network security in minutes with just a few clicks.

No infrastructure to manage : Because Cloud NGFW is a managed cloud service, organizations don’t need to worry about deploying, updating or managing any of the infrastructures. Cloud NGFW for AWS leverages the power of AWS Gateway Load Balancer , providing high availability, elastic scaling on-demand to meet unpredictable throughput needs.

Native AWS experience: Integrated with AWS Firewall Manager, Cloud NGFW for AWS allows even simpler and more consistent firewall policy management across multiple AWS accounts and virtual private clouds (VPCs).

Automation: Support for API , CloudFormation and Terraform templates enables automation of end-to-end workflows.

Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks said,

« A key reason that companies have embraced the cloud is that they want to concentrate on their core competencies and leave other tasks like infrastructure and underlying services to experts like AWS. The native AWS experience and the proliferation of AWS native services have given these organizations the tools they needed to embrace the cloud. Now, as cyberattacks continue to grow in frequency and sophistication, organizations are looking for network security that is as easy to deploy as other native AWS services. We are thrilled to team with AWS to combine the top-notch security we are known for with the world-class experience people have come to expect from AWS. »