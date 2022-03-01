Palo Alto Networks announced new innovations for Prisma SASE. The company stated that MSPs are struggling to deliver SASE services cost-effectively at scale. It is caused by the lack of automation for current SD-WAN and secure access solutions designed for the hybrid workforce, which requires manual configuration and support.

New MSP capabilities

Prisma SASE’s highly flexible, cloud-based management portal comes with a hierarchical multitenancy capability that utilizes granular role-based access control. This new feature provides the needed flexibility to MSPs allowing them to manage multiple customers with different needs and provides control across a customer’s entire SASE services lifecycle. Prisma SASE also includes new MSP capabilities, such as:

An API gateway provides an open API framework that enables MSPs to seamlessly integrate with their backend infrastructure and automate day 0 and day 1 workflows, providing the greatest level of flexibility and simplicity.

Insights into SD-WAN and network security metrics while highlighting critical issues across all managed tenants. This helps aid MSPs to accelerate troubleshooting and meet SLAs for all their customers.

Identity and access management (IAM) enables MSPs to utilize their identity stores to avoid duplication of users and roles across different systems, thereby significantly strengthening network security and governance.

Flexible service creation provides MSPs the flexibility to create a catalog of differentiated offerings and easily assign these new services to their hierarchical customer set, providing a highly customizable SASE solution for their customers.

Anand Oswal, senior vice president of Network Security at Palo Alto Networks said,

« MSPs need to deliver consistent, best-in-class secure access solutions for hybrid workforce and SD-WAN services to customers at the lowest possible TCO. Until now, that has been extraordinarily difficult. With Prisma SASE for MSPs, we are able to further deliver on the promise of a secure enterprise with ultimate ease of use, for both our managed service provider partners and their customers, and most importantly help address their unique network security and SD-WAN requirements. »