Global cybersecurity provider Palo Alto Networks has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire cloud-delivered SD-WAN provider CloudGenix. According to the agreement, Palo Alto Networks will pay approximately $420 million in cash to acquire CloudGenix, subject to adjustments. The acquisition is expected to close during Palo Alto Networks’ fiscal fourth quarter.

Shift from SD-WAN to SASE

Palo Alto Networks announced that the company will integrate CloudGenix’s cloud-managed SD-WAN products to accelerate the intelligent onboarding of remote branches and retail stores into Prisma Access. This combination will extend the breadth of the Prisma Access SASE platform, address network and security transformation requirements, and accelerate the shift from SD-WAN to “secure access service edge,” or SASE.

Nikesh Arora, chairman and CEO, Palo Alto Networks said,

“As the enterprise becomes more distributed, customers want agile solutions that just work, and that applies to both security and networking. Upon the close of the transaction, the combined platform will provide customers with a complete SASE offering that is best-in-class, easy to deploy, cloud-managed, and delivered as a service.”

Kumar Ramachandran, co-founder and CEO, CloudGenix said,