Palomino, a provider of cloud-based software development and web application management services, acquired Hamilton-based GCIS Inc., including its sub-brands VivosWeb.com, JustHosting.com, SupportGuru.ca, Media-Hosts.com, Stablenetworks.ca, HebergementCanada.ca and RoyaltyNetworks.com.
The teams will merge service operations
With this acquisition, Palomino adds dedicated cloud hosting and co-location services, SEO/SEM/CMS capabilities and a 24/7 dedicated support team to Palomino’s managed cloud solution offerings. According to the announcement, the teams will merge service operations effective immediately. Both the Toronto and Hamilton office will remain open for business.
Markus Latzel, President and CEO of Palomino, said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“As we grow our business of managed cloud solutions, this acquisition adds talented developers, dedicated support staff, and cloud infrastructure. This will serve our clients in migrating their business processes into the Cloud, which is now more critical than ever as Canada recovers from the COVID-19 crisis. As we are bringing together two strong teams who take pride in what they do, I am excited to have the founder and CEO of GCIS, Amro Awaidah, join Palomino in his new role as Director of Operations. We are especially excited about opportunities for new service offerings to our combined client base. “
Discussion about this post