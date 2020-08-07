Palomino, a provider of cloud-based software development and web application management services, acquired Hamilton-based GCIS Inc., including its sub-brands VivosWeb.com, JustHosting.com, SupportGuru.ca, Media-Hosts.com, Stablenetworks.ca, HebergementCanada.ca and RoyaltyNetworks.com.

The teams will merge service operations

With this acquisition, Palomino adds dedicated cloud hosting and co-location services, SEO/SEM/CMS capabilities and a 24/7 dedicated support team to Palomino’s managed cloud solution offerings. According to the announcement, the teams will merge service operations effective immediately. Both the Toronto and Hamilton office will remain open for business.

Markus Latzel, President and CEO of Palomino, said,