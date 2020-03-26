Panther Labs, a venture-backed cybersecurity company specializing in detection and response, introduced Panther v1.0 which was designed to meet the need of cloud-first organizations.

Leveraging serverless platform

Panther v1.0 has a cloud-native architecture which means serverless platform built for extreme scale. Its elastic architecture enables terabytes of data per day to be analyzed with low overhead and minimal cost. It offers simple and powerful detection. Panther v1.0 detects intrusions in real-time across any number of accounts and improve cloud security posture with a unified dashboard. In addition to this, it runs fully on native AWS services like Lambda, ECS, DynamoDB, S3, Cognito, and more.

“We understand that security teams face tremendous pressure to identify threats and detect vulnerabilities using tools that can be too specialized or limited in the amount of data they can ingest. Our platform is designed to provide organizations ownership over their data while offering security engineers the power and flexibility they need to fight attacks at scale without additional infrastructure or engineering support,”

said Jack Naglieri, founder and CEO of Panther Labs.

Panther v1.0 was designed to operate at scale, process an infinite amount of data, and be easy to deploy and use by seasoned and amateur practitioners alike by a team that has a unique insight into the immediate and long-term needs of security engineers facing complicated threats and a rapidly growing ecosystem of infrastructure and data.

Some of the common use cases of Panther v1.0 are detecting host-based compromise, AWS log analysis, analyzing network traffic, threat hunting with indicators of compromise, continuous monitoring of AWS infrastructure.