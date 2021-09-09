Global IT infrastructure services and solutions provider, Park Place Technologies announced the asset acquisition of a new inventory and logistics management solution, NetSure+, developed by SiteGrid. The company also stated that SiteGrid CEO Brett Ganey and his team of networking experts will join the Park Place family.

Inventory and logistics management solution

With the acquisition, the duo will combine NetSure+’s inventory management and sparing solution with Park Place’s networking maintenance services. NetSure+ logistics capabilities and Park Place’s global footprint will provide customers access to a service not available via traditional maintenance programs. The duo’s analytics and reporting functionality give customers visibility to inventory levels, sparing compliance, warranty processing, and consumption information in one location. Chris Adams, President and CEO of Park Place said,

“As Park Place expands its unique portfolio of services to incorporate nearly every element of managing IT infrastructure, we want to provide more customizable options for our clients. NetSure+ will help our customers optimize their maintenance spend and ensure the economic viability of support and sparing systems. We have partnered with SiteGrid for the past year and deployed this solution to many of our customers, so we know this acquisition is a win-win.”

See more Cloud Computing News