Park Place Technologies launched the new ParkView business unit and full suite of managed services on the company’s flagship ParkView platform. The new product suite allows users to efficiently Discover, Monitor, Support, and Optimize (DMSO) their IT infrastructures and cloud computing environments.

The new services within the ParkView unit include:

ParkView Discovery: A managed service platform that provides customers with a holistic, accurate listing of all data center assets within their IT environments and across all OEMs. The service provides automated IT asset discovery and dependency mapping, comprehensive coverage of servers (physical, virtual & cloud), desktops, peripherals, and edge devices.

ParkView Network Analytics (PVNA): Combines a real-time network path discovery tool with ParkView’s rich network data to illustrate, monitor, and alert where an application’s traffic is traveling over the network and cloud. PVNA ensures the network is always up to date, including key administrative functions that ensure all activities, such as application patches and device and path changes, are handled promptly.

ParkView OS Monitoring: A managed solution for server and storage monitoring at the software level to include Linux, Windows, and VM.

Chris Adams, President and CEO of Park Place Technologies said: