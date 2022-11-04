DigitalOcean introduced a new channel program that offers highly customized support and benefits for partners that cater to the unique needs of small businesses.

The new partner program is specifically designed for companies that deliver tools and services that meet the particular needs of small businesses.

The program is structured with different levels that reflect different stages of partnership maturity and co-investment.

Cloud provider for developers, startups, and SMBs, Digital Ocean announced Partner Pod, a brand new channel partner program for the digital agencies, consultants, and technology providers that make up DigitalOcean’s diverse global partner network. The program is designed for companies delivering tools and services focusing on the needs of small businesses.

Customized support and benefits

DigitalOcean’s new program furthers the company’s commitment to accelerate growth for SMBs and startups. Partner Pod will provide partners with access to DigitalOcean’s cloud products, technical support and training, co-marketing opportunities, and marketing development funds. Partner Pod comes with various levels that are reflecting the different stages of partnership maturity and co-investment.

The new program enables partners to create their own path with DigitalOcean simply and predictably. Partners will be able to choose one of the three business tracks based on the partner’s specific goals and business model. The tracks include:

Advisory Partner: Consultants or eCommerce providers, for example, that advise customers on their IT products and services and refer DigitalOcean.

Business Partner: Businesses like cloud aggregators or agencies that sell, add value to, host, manage or supply DigitalOcean solutions; managed hosting providers for SMBs and anything as a service (XaaS).

Technology Partner: Companies such as independent software vendors or developers that innovate, build, and integrate technology using DigitalOcean.

Partners will also be able to choose their sales rewards, including discount structures, referral fees, and DigitalOcean credits. The new and easy-to-use Partner Pod portal will serve partners as a source of useful information and a channel for partners to connect and network with each other. Yancey Spruill, CEO of DigitalOcean said,

« Small businesses represent a massive sector, yet are frequently overlooked and underserved by technology providers. Our goal is to connect these businesses with a broad, robust network of partners that are ready to help them succeed. In turn, our partners will be in a better position to grow their businesses. It’s a win-win. »