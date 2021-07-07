Pax8 simplifies the buying journey of cloud products for IT professionals. Now, the company acquired a cloud services distributor Resello to expand to more than 40 countries across Europe. With this acquisition, Pax8 aims to empower its fast-growing partner base to accelerate digital transformation worldwide.

For expanding international partner base

Resello is a cloud services distributor specializing in making as-a-service easy to understand, sell, and manage. Its automation platform helps partners to manage customers and provision products and usage all in one place.

John Street, Chief Executive Officer at Pax8, said,

“Digital transformation has never been more urgent, and we are helping partners realize the benefits, value, and impact to businesses. The acquisition enables us to continue to expand our presence into international markets, add localized support, and accelerate and scale cloud adoption worldwide.”

Resello is expanding its cloud services available in solution areas such as the modern workplace, cybersecurity, and infrastructure.

Harald Nuij, Managing Director at Resello, said,

“As a fast-growing organization with a shared vision of accelerating cloud growth in the IT market, we are excited about the Pax8 acquisition. This alignment provides us with more resources to solve the challenges our partners face in the digital age so they can better automate, add value, and reach new growth trajectories. Together, we will be able to expand our partner base and have the technology and resources to meet the growing market demand for enterprise-grade cloud solutions.”

See more Cloud Computing News