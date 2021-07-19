Pax8 agreed with Qunifi to provide managed service providers (MSPs) access to Call2Teams. With Qunifi’s technology, Pax8 partners can access connections between existing phone systems and Microsoft Teams.

Remote collaboration without new phone lines

Pax8 simplifies the buying journey of cloud products for IT professionals. Call2Teams connects any business phone system or SIP Trunk provider to Microsoft Teams. It enables businesses to connect from any location through their current phone provider, improving agility and productivity. With the Call2Teams product, the company can leverage the power of Microsoft Teams while utilizing existing phone services. In addition, Pax8 partners can benefit from quick and simple deployment, no disruption or risk, simple per-user pricing, flexible user management.

Nick Heddy, Chief Revenue Officer at Pax8, said,

“The hybrid work environment requires employees to have access to technology so they can communicate from anywhere. Call2Teams enables partners to integrate their clients’ phone systems quickly and easily with the powerful capabilities of Microsoft Teams. With the Call2Teams solution, businesses can connect from any location through their current phone provider, improving agility and productivity.”

Call2Teams enables users to integrate with the calls feature of Microsoft Teams. Call2Teams provides an efficient option for remote collaboration without new phone lines or numbers.

Mark Herbert, Founder & President at Qunifi, said,

“We are excited to partner with Pax8 and expand Call2Teams into more markets through their expansive partner network. With Call2Teams, MSPs can offer their clients a quick and simple solution for voice-enabling Teams. The seamless integration with Pax8’s marketplace creates a straightforward and efficient experience. As more companies continue working remotely, the advanced features of Call2Teams will drive their productivity and success.”

