Pax8, the company modernizing how its partners buy, sell, and manage cloud, announced that the company is acquiring a cloud services and software distributor in northeastern Europe, TVG. With the acquisition, Pax8 will be able to expand into the Baltic States of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia.

Over 1,000 partners

TVG, headquartered in Latvia, has been operating for more than 20 years and serves over 1,000 partners. The company is also an authorized Microsoft CSP Indirect Provider, and its vast solutions portfolio includes Adobe, Corel, Altaro, TeamViewer, ManageEngine, and several other global technologies. John Street, Chief Executive Officer of Pax8 said,

« Gartner predicts that end-user spending on public cloud services will reach $482 billion in 2022. Now more than ever, it is critical that companies migrate their technology to the cloud to maintain pace with the evolving market demands. This acquisition enables Pax8 to expand into the Baltic States to offer partners access to its award-winning marketplace, education, and localized support. Together, we are enabling partners worldwide to capitalize on the market opportunities with cloud technology and drive the digital transformation. We are excited to welcome TVG employees and partners that share in our values vision to provide a world-class client experience. We look forward to building on new successes together. »

