Google Cloud and PayPal announced the expansion of their relationship. Google Cloud will provide both infrastructure and analytics capabilities to support PayPal’s growth, helping the company process transactional data at a massive scale. Since it became an independent company in 2015, PayPal set out to scale its infrastructure globally, while also creating new products and services for customers.

Digital transformation with Google Cloud

As a part of its hybrid cloud strategy, PayPal is moving more of its core infrastructure and workloads to Google Cloud. This move is the consequence of the shift in digital commerce and user traffic triggered by the global pandemic. PayPal has reached 392 million active users as of the end of Q1 2021, a 24% increase.

Wes Hummel, Vice President, Site Reliability and Cloud Engineering, PayPal, said,

“We can only develop fast, build fast, and deploy fast if we have infrastructure that’s as nimble as we are. By leveraging the power of the cloud, our teams can focus on providing the best products, capabilities, and services to our customers. As a part of our strategic partnership, we’re working side-by-side with Google Cloud to scale and secure our infrastructure for the future.”

With Google Cloud’s infrastructure solutions, PayPal was able to add capacity to their infrastructure in just hours, a process that would have otherwise taken months to complete. In addition, with the bulk of its online transactional data residing in its SAP S/4HANA database, PayPal was able to leverage SAP’s Financial Products Subledger, delivered at a massive scale on Google Cloud, to quickly process transactions at high volume, as well as to analyze purchasing trends at volume with low latency.

Google also recently introduced PayPal as a payment method for Google Ads and Google Workspace. By adding PayPal, Google can better serve PayPal’s ecosystem of consumers and merchants. Currently available in the United States and select European countries, this payment option builds on the existing payment integration with Google Play and Buy on Google, where consumers and businesses can use PayPal at checkout.

