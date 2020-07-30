PCCW‘s Console Connect Software-Defined Interconnection platform is now available in many more data centers with a collaboration with Global Switch. After the launch of Console Connect in Global Switch’s Singapore Tai Seng data center, the platform has now been extended to all Global Switch locations and is currently available. With the collaboration, Console Connect users will have an extensive choice of on-net data centers and cloud access points in Europe’s largest and most interconnected data center hubs.

Network-as-a-service platform

PCCW also stated that the Console Connect network-as-a-service platform is fully integrated with the world’s leading cloud, SaaS, IoT, and IX providers, including Google Cloud, AWS, IBM Cloud, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Alibaba, Tencent, and NAVER Cloud. Therefore, users will be able to instantly access this ecosystem of clouds, SaaS providers, and network, and seamlessly connect to over 300 data centers worldwide. Michael Glynn, Vice President of Digital Automated Innovation, PCCW Global, said,