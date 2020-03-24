Penta Infra‘s new data center in Dusseldorf has a current capacity of 2MW and has an upgrade potential to 10 MW. The remaining capacity will be made available to the market. The latest acquisition is a part of Penta Infra’s becoming a key player in the European hub and edge markets strategy and the fifth data center in Germany. Penta Infra stated that the company expects strong growth in the data center edge markets and is well-positioned as an agile and independent player.
Financial and operational flexibility
Alex Bakker, partner and founder at Penta Infra said,
“We are excited to be teaming up with such a high-quality managed service provider and proud of their confidence in Penta Infrato run this mission-critical facility. The transaction improves the financial and operational flexibility for our customers while maintaining their high standards through our DCaaS offering. The facility has significant on-site expansion options which we look forward to utilize for our customers. For PentaInfrathis acquisition perfectly fits our portfolio and service offering in Germany, and adds another site to our existing edge facilitiesinBerlin, Köln and Leipzig.”
