A Veritas Capital portfolio company, Peraton announced that it has acquired the as-a-service (aaS) business of ViON Corporation. With the acquisition, Peraton aims to enhance its design, delivery, and governance offerings for critical IT infrastructure for its government customers.

Key leaders and contracts

The acquisition of the cloud business and the employees also adds key leaders, cleared employees, and contracts across the U.S. Department of Defense, civilian agencies, and state governments. The customers reflect the strong demand for IT infrastructure as a service to enable greater storage, computing, and network capacity. The capabilities allow government customers to focus on providing core services that meet their mission instead of owning and managing IT. Stu Shea, Peraton’s chairman, president, and CEO said,

“ViON pioneered the delivery of the first aaS cloud solution to the federal government and has built a strong business on that foundation. With these additional capabilities, along with new employees who share our values and customers’ missions, we will solve the biggest challenges facing government and we’ll do it in a way that makes the best use of their resources.”

