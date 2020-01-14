Perfect Sense launched Gyro which is a powerful cloud management tool that mitigates the risks associated with manually provisioning and managing infrastructure.

Perfect sense leverages its Brightspot publishing platform with a powerful cloud management tool, Gyro. Gyro dramatically improves DevOps by allowing users to manage and maintain infrastructure using its simple, logic-ready configuration language, built for the cloud. Infrastructure-as-Code (IaC) automates and standardizes the infrastructure deployment process to make it repeatable and consistent. Gyro’s simple, intuitive language allows users to define their cloud infrastructure with logic built-in, not as an add-on, and without the complexity of a full programming language.

Key Features

Logic: Gyro allows companies to add logic to infrastructure configurations. With built-in support for control flow and modular code, it’s true infrastructure-as-code.

Multi-cloud: Cloud-agnostic. The tool centralizes the management of all cloud infrastructure from different providers.

Workflows: Gyro enables the design of workflows to precisely control how cloud infrastructure gets updated. Workflows allow you to define multiple deployment stages, enabling complex zero-downtime deployment of new cloud infrastructure. The ability to roll back is built-in.

Extensibility: Gyro defines multiple extension points; add new cloud providers, add custom commands that work with the Gyro configuration, or directly extend the Gyro language. The extensions allow you to truly create a single tool to manage an entire DevOps lifecycle.

Jeremy Collins, CTO of Perfect Sense said,

“We built Gyro to solve our cloud infrastructure management challenges, but we knew other organizations were facing similar DevOps challenges every day. Based on our own internal success with the tool, we realized that making Gyro widely available could help organizations speed up cloud infrastructure creation, reduce mistakes, and most importantly, do more without growing staff.”

