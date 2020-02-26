phoenixNAP announced the establishment of GridFury internet connectivity at their flagship data center in Phoenix, Arizona.
A global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions phoenixNAP’s data center carrier, GridFury will provide phoenixNAP’s clients with direct access to its highly redundant network. GridFury’s IP network was designed to support the high performance and availability requirements. It will now provide IP transit and DIA (dedicated internet access) options at phoenixNAP from 1 Gbps to 10+10Gbps. GridFury significantly improves service stability and access options with the new point of presence in the phoenixNAP’s Arizona data center.
Robust and cost-effective carrier connectivity option
Ian McClarty, president at phoenixNAP said,
“We have been working with GridFury for years and we are excited to welcome it as a carrier to our flagship data center. GridFury has a robust and cost-effective carrier connectivity option, which I believe our clients will find very valuable. We are looking forward to the future expansions of GridFury in the carrier ecosystem.”
Jeff Wheelhouse, general manager at GridFury said,
Stay tuned for up-to-date Cloud Computing News
“Our previous experience with phoenixNAP left no space for doubt that they are the best location for our expansion. The operation at phoenixNAP is world-class, and that’s driven by the quality of their team. We have enormous respect for their people and trust in their expertise, so phoenixNAP was an easy choice to launch this exciting new phase of our business. We are thrilled to expand our partnership and look forward to providing the high level of quality that phoenixNAP customers expect.”
Get the Cloud7 Newsletter
Get FREE daily newsletters from Cloud7 delivering the latest news and reviews.
Leave a Reply