phoenixNAP announced the establishment of GridFury internet connectivity at their flagship data center in Phoenix, Arizona.

A global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions phoenixNAP’s data center carrier, GridFury will provide phoenixNAP’s clients with direct access to its highly redundant network. GridFury’s IP network was designed to support the high performance and availability requirements. It will now provide IP transit and DIA (dedicated internet access) options at phoenixNAP from 1 Gbps to 10+10Gbps. GridFury significantly improves service stability and access options with the new point of presence in the phoenixNAP’s Arizona data center.

Robust and cost-effective carrier connectivity option

Ian McClarty, president at phoenixNAP said,

“We have been working with GridFury for years and we are excited to welcome it as a carrier to our flagship data center. GridFury has a robust and cost-effective carrier connectivity option, which I believe our clients will find very valuable. We are looking forward to the future expansions of GridFury in the carrier ecosystem.”

Jeff Wheelhouse, general manager at GridFury said,