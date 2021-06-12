Cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions provider, phoenixNAP is expanding its footprint in North America with a new campus in Phoenix, Arizona. phoenixNAP acquired land adjacent to its flagship data center in Phoenix, Arizona, where the future high-density facility will be built to serve its growing portfolio of enterprise partners and customers.

Global connectivity of up to 2.35 Tbps

phoenixNAP’s new facility will provide capacity totaling half a million square feet and will be part of phoenixNAP’s campus. The facility is located at the intersection of the two largest independent fiber rings. The company delivers unmatched network redundancy with global connectivity of up to 2.35 Tbps and multiple 100 Gbps transit connections to its 16 other data center locations worldwide.

The company’s new high-density facility will be an extension of the company’s current capacity to offer a strategic network point of presence. It will also serve as a cloud on-ramp, providing high-speed dedicated network access to hyper-scale cloud services. Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP said,

“We are developing the phoenixNAP data center campus in Phoenix to help modern enterprises keep pace with the ever-evolving digital landscape by providing them with future-proof infrastructure and networking solutions. Poised to become the Silicon Desert, Phoenix offers businesses from all verticals tremendous opportunities for sustainable growth. With the addition of a new facility, our world-class data center campus will provide a robust infrastructure environment to facilitate growth and offer superior connectivity through our backbone of 17 data centers across the globe.”

See more Cloud Computing News