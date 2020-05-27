phoenixNAP announced the upcoming launch of its new Bare Metal Cloud platform. It is a non-virtualized, cloud-native physical server infrastructure that delivers superior performance, enhanced scalability, and improved cost-efficiency. The company also stated that the platform is currently in closed Beta and its general availability is expected in June or July. The new service is designed for organizations that rely on a high level of IT automation to enable frequent releases, agile development, and CI/CD pipelines, with its direct access to the raw power of dedicated hardware resources without any virtualization layer.

High level of IT automation

Providing advanced hardware and networking technologies, various API integrations, and flexible billing options, Bare Metal Cloud ensures agility, scalability, and cost-efficiency. phoenixNAP also stated that Bare Metal Cloud is engineered to handle all CPU-intensive workloads, it further supports rendering CGI, encoding 4K video, launching gaming servers, analyzing and processing Big Data, training machine learning models and natural language processing, as well as running enterprise-level databases. Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP said,

“This new addition to our IaaS services portfolio will make a tremendous difference for organizations that have adopted the DevOps mindset and are looking for improved infrastructure automation, scalability, and performance. Bare Metal Cloud strips away the virtualization layer to expose the raw power of bare metal, enabling businesses to take full control over their infrastructure all the while significantly reducing OpEx costs.”

Bare Metal Cloud Key Features