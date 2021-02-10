The global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology solutions, phoenixNap announced that its Bare Metal Cloud platform in Amsterdam and Singapore. The new locations will also allow customers to deploy physical machines in a matter of minutes.

Strategically interconnected

Both Bare Metal Cloud nodes are housed in world-class data center facilities, which are strategically interconnected to deliver network connectivity in Europe and the APAC region. The new locations enable customers to bring their apps close to the end-users.

Additionally, Bare Metal Cloud now offers more reservation options that are geared for customers who require guaranteed resource availability. Also, customers can reserve a specific server configuration for a longer period, one, two, or three years. Ian McClarty, President, phoenixNAP, said,

“Launching Bare Metal Cloud in Amsterdam and Singapore is a major milestone for us as we continue our efforts toward aligning the platform with the needs and demands of agile organizations. This expansion is a remarkable win for our DevOps-oriented customers who are looking to increase their digital presence on a global scale. As of now, Bare Metal Cloud is available in the three largest world markets, the US, Europe, and Asia. This is beneficial for our customers because it opens the door for them to expand into new markets and grow internationally.”

See more Cloud Computing News