Security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service technology solutions provider phoenixNAP introduced new features that were added to its Bare Metal Cloud platform. The new features enable development teams to deploy edge servers, streamline production-ready Kubernetes deployments, simplify network management, and access new code repositories on GitHub. Deploying edge servers allows organizations to leverage a high-bandwidth, low-latency connection to streamline their workloads.

One-click Kubernetes deployments

Along with edge deployments, phoenixNAP also announced one-click Kubernetes deployments in Bare Metal Cloud recently. With the new feature, the company has completed the third phase of integration with a popular orchestration management tool. Bare Metal Cloud customers now will be able to deploy production-ready Kubernetes clusters with just several simple clicks. It allows organizations to save hours of development work, including building the integration from scratch.

Public Network IP blocks

Another feature recently released is Public Network IP blocks, allowing customers to choose the IP blocks they prefer upon server creation. This feature provides more flexibility in terms of IP management. By making it easier to invoice as the IP blocks are billed separately from the servers, the new feature enables customers to track their IP spending better and assign or reassign their IP blocks to servers and networks.

phoenixNAP also improved its network management with the IP tagging feature, allowing customers to assign different tags to their servers to get an overview of assignments and filter existing IP blocks. With the Bring Your Own IP, which allows users to import existing IP blocks, the IP tagging feature provides advanced flexibility in accessing, assigning, and managing server networks. Bare Metal Cloud Features:

100% dedicated physical CPU , RAM, and storage

40+ server instance types optimized for general-purpose, compute, memory, or edge workloads

Up to 50 Gbps network capacity with private networking options

15 TB free bandwidth with flexible bandwidth packages

Easy-to-use API and CLI tools

Automated server provisioning with Infrastructure as Code tools (Terraform, Ansible, Pulumi, Chef, and Puppet)

Repos, Actions, and SDKs available on GitHub

Hourly billing option, discounts for monthly and yearly reservations

Ron Cadwell, CEO of phoenixNAP said,

« Bare Metal Cloud continues to evolve and can now address a greater variety of development use cases. The launch of our first edge location is a major milestone, opening doors to other similar implementations that we are currently planning. We also hope to simplify infrastructure management for DevOps teams through the improved Kubernetes capabilities that we recently released. Furthermore, our network updates are designed to enable more streamlined management, while the release of new GitHub repositories delivers code access to anyone interested in customizing the platform. »