Global IT services, security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized infrastructure-as-a-Service technology solutions provider, phoenixNAP announced that the company’s data center now offers a dedicated physical network connection to Google Cloud via Google Cloud Interconnect. The dedicated physical network connection positions phoenixNAP as the first Google Cloud Interconnect location in Arizona.

Dedicated, low-latency, and highly secure link

GCI allows phoenixNAP customers to get a dedicated, low-latency, and highly secure link to Google Cloud services. The new connection also ensures a stable and consistent network experience especially when transferring large volumes of data from on-prem environments to Google Cloud.

Fewer network hops allow organizations to interact with Google Cloud services without performance issues that may be caused by potential network failures or data transfer disruptions. The new solution also allows customers to leverage network transfer speeds of either 10 Gbps or 100 Gbps, which delivers greater reliability, consistency, and security compared to migrating data over a standard public Internet connection. Ian McClarty, President, phoenixNAP, said,

“Welcoming GCI into our Phoenix data center brings Google Cloud closer to our customers, which in turn opens the door for new possibilities and greater flexibility in building and delivering hybrid and multi-cloud environments. Network stability and speed play a critical role in ensuring businesses reap all the benefits of cloud computing. As more of them transition to the cloud over the public Internet, performance, security, and latency issues become apparent. However, by leveraging a dedicated physical network connection through GCI, our customers benefit from increased network stability, fast transfer speeds, and improved security when migrating data to Google Cloud.”

Customer benefits of GCI at phoenixNAP:

Consistent performance: Customers can quickly transfer workloads and data from on-prem environments to Google Cloud with minimal latency and without worrying about network interruptions.

Customers can quickly transfer workloads and data from on-prem environments to Google Cloud with minimal latency and without worrying about network interruptions. Enhanced security: phoenixNAP provides a dedicated network connection to Google Cloud that is isolated from the public Internet.

phoenixNAP provides a dedicated network connection to Google Cloud that is isolated from the public Internet. Global connectivity: With a presence in major world markets, phoenixNAP’s global network backbone enables customers to deliver their services closer to their users anywhere in the world, thus reducing latency and improving performance.

With a presence in major world markets, phoenixNAP’s global network backbone enables customers to deliver their services closer to their users anywhere in the world, thus reducing latency and improving performance. Cost savings: With flexible networking and bandwidth billing options, customers only pay for the resources they consume, allowing them to save on data transfer costs, especially when moving large volumes of data to Google Cloud.

