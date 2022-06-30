phoenixNAP a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions – today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Pliops, a leading provider of data processors for cloud and enterprise data centers.

Pliops Extreme Data Processors

Through this collaboration, phoenixNAP delivers on-demand cloud services that meet the needs of performance-sensitive users. The breakthrough Pliops Extreme Data Processor (XDP) is now available as-a-service, hosted by phoenixNAP on its Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) platform.

The integration of Pliops XDP and BMC allows for automated provisioning of Pliops-powered instances in minutes. This makes it possible for organizations to access advanced compute resources that multiply the scalability of workloads and data capacity while simplifying infrastructure management tasks.

BMC is a cloud-native-ready IaaS platform that facilitates on-demand provisioning of physical machines via an API or Infrastructure as Code tools. Fully automated and highly customizable, BMC makes it easy to provision and manage non-virtualized single-tenant servers optimized for running DevOps workloads.

The addition of Pliops XDP to BMC eliminates major storage infrastructure inefficiencies and significantly accelerates performance, enabling data center infrastructure to scale more efficiently and cost-effectively. By solving current data efficiency challenges, the XDP expands the potential of existing architectures, allowing cloud architects and DevOps engineers to scale their compute and storage resources more easily and provide their applications with advanced processing capabilities.

Pliops XDP on phoenixNAP BMC benefits

Immediate value with no application changes needed

Boost performance up to 10x by eliminating bottlenecks and latency

Full performance Drive Fail Protection (RAID 5/6) with 5x faster rebuilds

Boost NVMe SSD user data capacity up to 6x with ultra-consistent performance

Increase TLC or QLC SSDs drive life by up to 7x

Easy-to-use API and CLI tools

Automated server provisioning in minutes

Pay-per-use billing, monthly and yearly reservation options

15 TB free bandwidth included (5 TB in Singapore)