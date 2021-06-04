phoenixNAP has released the Bare Metal Cloud (BMC) Controller for Kubernetes. phoenixNAP is a global IT services provider offering security-focused cloud infrastructure, dedicated servers, colocation, and specialized Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) technology solutions. This integration ensures easier and more efficient infrastructure management operations for BMC resources in DevOps and multi-cloud environments.

Published on phoenixNAP’s official GitHub page, the BMC Controller for Kubernetes allows developers to define, deploy, and manage BMC servers in a unified way directly from a Kubernetes cluster. DevOps teams can utilize the Kubernetes API for BMC resource provisioning without third-party infrastructure management tools. This enables them to simplify infrastructure management and focus on releasing code to production without leaving the Kubernetes environment.

Ian McClarty, President of phoenixNAP, said,

“The release of the BMC Controller for Kubernetes is part of our ongoing commitment to providing DevOps teams with the necessary tools for facilitating automated BMC resource provisioning and management at scale.”

The Controller functions as a bridge between the BMC platform and Kubernetes, and is responsible for handling communication between the Kubernetes API and the BMC API.

The BMC Controller for Kubernetes is written in the Go language and its source code is available for download from phoenixNAP’s official GitHub account. Users can use it to provision and configure any of the 20+ BMC server instance types with Ubuntu, CentOS, and Windows Server operating systems across data centers in the US, Europe, and Asia.

Additionally, the BMC development team continuously works to add integrations with popular Infrastructure as Code (IaC) modules, as well as releasing GitHub Actions and automation scripts to make the process of BMC server provisioning as fast and simple as possible.

What is Bare Metal Cloud?

Bare Metal Cloud is a non-virtualized dedicated server platform delivered with cloud-like flexibility and speed. With unlimited access to the server’s physical CPU, RAM, and storage resources, users have more freedom to configure their environments according to specific security and performance requirements.

