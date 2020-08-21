Phunware, a fully-integrated enterprise cloud platform for mobile that provides products, solutions, data and services for brands worldwide, announced its second-quarter financial results. The company’s net revenues for the quarter has reached $2.2 million, while platform subscriptions and services revenues were $2.0 million.

1,500 basis points to year-over-year

Phunware is pleased to see an improvement of nearly 1,500 basis points to the year-over-year gross margin as we continue to focus on our higher-margin longer-term software customers” according to Matt Aune, CFO of Phunware.

Alan S. Knitowski, President, CEO and Co-Founder of Phunware, said,

“Our latest quarter closed with nearly $10 million in Backlog and Deferred Revenue for our Multiscreen-as-a-Service (MaaS) platform, while most of our corporate customers remained in either a lockdown or remote, work-from-home operational status. While we do not expect our customers or partners to be back to normal operations until a COVID-19 vaccine becomes widely available, we are already seeing much more business activity with each passing week and month and believe that there is a lot of pent up demand tied to pending MaaS bookings that will be released throughout the balance of the year.”

Product updates: