PingCAP, the provider of advanced distributed SQL databases, announced the introduction of its new GitHub Data Explorer tool. This innovative new tool is built to help developers and open-source contributors achieve deeper insights into their GitHub activity, streamline workflows, and increase productivity.

Free and total access to the GitHub Data Explorer

PingCAP’s GitHub Data Explorer provides a thorough dashboard for its users, giving them real-time access to their GitHub activities. Developers may watch project metrics, discover patterns rapidly and acquire a deeper understanding of their open-source contributions with the help of configurable dashboards.

The GitHub Data Explorer is built using a variety of cutting-edge technologies, including:

GH Archive and GitHub event API

TiDB Cloud

SQL generator: Chat2Query

AI engine: OpenAI

Max Liu, CEO of PingCAP said,

« PingCAP’s ongoing commitment to improving data management and accessibility for everyone has resulted in the development of our GitHub Data Explorer. Today’s organizations depend heavily on data and PingCAP continuously strives to make it more manageable and accessible. By providing our users with this product, we are empowering them to easily gain access and understand their GitHub data and make decisions that will advance their businesses. »

With this exciting new tool for the GitHub community, PingCAP remains committed to providing developers the resources they require to create scalable, effective, accurate, and dependable applications.

All users have free and total access to the GitHub Data Explorer, which can be found on ossinsight.io, developed by PingCAP. This tool is highly anticipated to play a crucial role in the workflow of the open-source community because of its user-friendly interface and strong analytics features.