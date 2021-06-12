PingCAP announced the launch of the public preview of TiDB Cloud. TiDB is a MySQL compatible, open-source, scalable, distributed SQL database that can handle both OLTP and OLAP workloads. TiDB Cloud allows users to easily use TiDB on Amazon Web Services and Google Cloud to build modern, mission-critical applications quickly.

Scalable SQL and real-time insights

As organizations face more data to store, process, and manage, single-machine databases are quickly running into physical limits. Traditional sharding mechanisms are unwieldy and hard to maintain as the business grows. TiDB solves these problems transparently through its distributed architecture while maintaining MySQL compatibility. TiDB Cloud can also make deployment, management, and maintenance even simpler, through a web-based management interface in the cloud. Li Shen, VP of PingCAP said,

“The mission of PingCAP is to make developing data-intensive applications easy at any scale. TiDB Cloud gives developers a powerful database platform that takes away the operational headaches of managing and monitoring their TiDB Clusters. DevOps personnel will find deployment, scaling, and recovering from outages simplified, and a cloud-native, distributed architecture that eliminates the need for manual sharding and complex failover schemes. This frees developers and DevOps to focus on making their applications work better for their customers. CTOs will not only see their data issues resolved but see marked improvements in engineering productivity and lower costs.”

